Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.77.

BLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDR stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $156.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

