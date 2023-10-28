Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Bunge had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge updated its FY23 guidance to $12.50 EPS.

Bunge Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BG opened at $105.43 on Friday. Bunge has a 52 week low of $87.86 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.85.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 48.6% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

