Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Update

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BRKH stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. Burtech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $12,743,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,540,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,673,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 674,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 419,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,068,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.