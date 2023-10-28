Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Stephens

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stephens from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Business First Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

BFST stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $484.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.85. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $65.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Business First Bancshares

In other news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 259,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,449.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,500 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.43 per share, with a total value of $30,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,449.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jesse Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $62,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at $405,232.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 41.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

