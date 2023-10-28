Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,872,887,000 after purchasing an additional 82,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,396,402,000 after purchasing an additional 344,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,273,347.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,804 shares of company stock valued at $17,962,142. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $230.87 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $255.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.