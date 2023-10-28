California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives $64.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CRC opened at $52.06 on Friday. California Resources has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.14.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.33). California Resources had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 98.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,180,000 after buying an additional 5,815,039 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth about $52,101,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 508.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,262,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 31.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,597,000 after purchasing an additional 811,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 54.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,161,000 after purchasing an additional 791,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

