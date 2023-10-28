Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) PT Lowered to $18.00

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Can-Fite BioPharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

CANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.14. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,231.78% and a negative return on equity of 143.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

