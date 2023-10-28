Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Target Price to C$1.75

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LGD

Liberty Gold Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of TSE:LGD opened at C$0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Liberty Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.