Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,500 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CNI opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.23. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.