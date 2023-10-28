Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $104.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.5734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

