Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Issues Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.43%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 9.2 %

NYSE:COF opened at $97.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.56. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,239 shares of company stock worth $2,622,591 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 187.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.39.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

