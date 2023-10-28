CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Up 30.0% in October

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.1 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACNDF opened at C$0.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.81. CapitaLand India Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.92.

CapitaLand India Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), formerly known as Ascendas India Trust, was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India.

