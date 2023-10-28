Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading Up 5.8% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $64.62 and last traded at $64.02. Approximately 88,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 418,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.51.

The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $49,045.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,333.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $84,663.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $49,045.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,333.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,909 shares of company stock valued at $850,313. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $752,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

