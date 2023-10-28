Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues Earnings Results

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Carrier Global updated its FY23 guidance to ~$2.70 EPS.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

