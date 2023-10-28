Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion. Celestica also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60 EPS.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Celestica has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.