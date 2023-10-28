Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Gap Down to $25.31

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.31, but opened at $24.26. Celestica shares last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 847,275 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celestica from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 27.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

