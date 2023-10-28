Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cencora by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $187.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.10 and a 52 week high of $194.79.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,030,875.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,030,875.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock valued at $258,580,567. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COR. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

