CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.49-1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.49. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.61-1.63 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CNP opened at $26.69 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut CenterPoint Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,963,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,243,000 after purchasing an additional 318,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

