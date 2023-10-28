Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99, reports. The business had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.55%.
NYSE CCS opened at $60.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average is $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.81. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $82.70.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
