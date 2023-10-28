Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99, reports. The business had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

NYSE CCS opened at $60.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average is $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.81. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $82.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 1.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

