CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$5.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.53.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$3.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$883.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.02.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$515.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$507.70 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6063652 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.