Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $169.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CVX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.11.

NYSE CVX opened at $144.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.23 and its 200-day moving average is $160.97. Chevron has a one year low of $143.96 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

