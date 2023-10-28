Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLCE

Children’s Place Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $334.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.01. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $20,294,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth $21,312,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth $18,548,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 360,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 210,671 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 147,600 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Children’s Place

(Get Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.