Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 799,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $122,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $954,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 87.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.89.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

CHRD opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.36.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,483,736.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $253,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,892,537.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total value of $477,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,483,736.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,873 shares of company stock worth $3,707,718 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

