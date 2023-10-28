Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHDN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.81.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.09. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 52.59% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 104.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,851,000 after buying an additional 3,059,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,747 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Churchill Downs by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,369,000 after purchasing an additional 828,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Churchill Downs by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 916,516 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Churchill Downs by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,761,000 after purchasing an additional 855,310 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.