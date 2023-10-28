Citigroup Lowers Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Price Target to $11.00

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Costamare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMRE

Costamare Price Performance

NYSE CMRE opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 44.93%. The firm had revenue of $367.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Costamare by 22.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costamare by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Costamare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after buying an additional 162,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Costamare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.