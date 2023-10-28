Citigroup Trims Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price to $360.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $405.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $374.61.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $240.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.20. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $238.18 and a 1 year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. Analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

