Citigroup Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $72.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.59.

Shares of QSR opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.24. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

