Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Clarus in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Clarus Price Performance

Clarus stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $210.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.93. Clarus has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $12.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.92 million. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Clarus’s payout ratio is -4.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clarus in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Clarus during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Clarus during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 1,448.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Further Reading

