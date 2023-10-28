ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on ClearPoint Neuro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

ClearPoint Neuro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.23. ClearPoint Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 96.00% and a negative return on equity of 60.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 234.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 962,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 346.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 238,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 92.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 205,334 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter worth about $2,487,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 154,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain.

