Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 571.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,231 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,045,000 after buying an additional 610,612 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,203,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,294,000 after purchasing an additional 758,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after purchasing an additional 643,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
NYSE:CCEP opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.03. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $66.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCEP
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.