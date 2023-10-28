Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 571.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,231 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,045,000 after buying an additional 610,612 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,203,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,294,000 after purchasing an additional 758,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after purchasing an additional 643,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

NYSE:CCEP opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.03. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.