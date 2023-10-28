Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 155.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 184 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $228.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $151.34 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.44.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.