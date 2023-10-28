Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,583 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 325,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.26.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.