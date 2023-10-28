Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 650 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $658,370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $304,180,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $161.41 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.44 and its 200-day moving average is $162.68. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

