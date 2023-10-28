Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.30 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

