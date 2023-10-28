Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of American Tower by 171.3% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,300,000 after buying an additional 952,633 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,034. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $172.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.85.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

