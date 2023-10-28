Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 586,872 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $303.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.64 and its 200 day moving average is $276.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,023. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

