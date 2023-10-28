Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $789,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Chubb Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CB opened at $208.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.14 and its 200-day moving average is $200.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,482 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.