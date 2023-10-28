Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,781,678,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after buying an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after purchasing an additional 339,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 4.5 %

CMG opened at $1,887.59 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,876.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,956.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.51 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.