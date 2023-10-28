Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $813,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $147.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.63 and a 200-day moving average of $157.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.08 and a 1 year high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

