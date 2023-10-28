Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $841,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 20,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 3,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,209 shares of company stock valued at $28,691,391. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

REGN opened at $775.18 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $853.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $825.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $782.11. The stock has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $912.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $900.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.