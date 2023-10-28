Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $866,000 Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $91,288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 774,515 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $64,912,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.5% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,414,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.09 and its 200 day moving average is $126.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $156.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.