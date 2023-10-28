Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $988,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 371.5% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $358,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,179,511. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,179,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,462. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $55.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

