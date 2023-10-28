Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 254 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.4 %

CVS opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.57. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

