Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

TT stock opened at $184.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $155.23 and a twelve month high of $211.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

