Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,045.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 454,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,084. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.97.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

