Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,774 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,630,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

FNV opened at $137.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.48 and a 200-day moving average of $144.00. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $116.50 and a 52 week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The company had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

