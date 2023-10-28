Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,232 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $454,133,000 after buying an additional 11,341,761 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after buying an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $117,323,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $113,926,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after buying an additional 2,667,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $33.67 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.