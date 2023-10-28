Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD stock opened at $238.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.20.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.53.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

