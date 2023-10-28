Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.76.
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $951.69 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.
