Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.76.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $951.69 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 820.0% during the second quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 1,840,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,093 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 59.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 526,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,200,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 56,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 2,166.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 987,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 199.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 483,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

