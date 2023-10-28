Comparing Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) & Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) and Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Apollo Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Joint shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Apollo Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Joint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Medical and Joint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Medical $1.14 billion 1.51 $45.17 million $1.09 27.49 Joint $112.40 million 1.04 $630,000.00 $0.21 37.57

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Joint. Apollo Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Joint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Apollo Medical has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joint has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Apollo Medical and Joint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67 Joint 0 3 1 0 2.25

Apollo Medical presently has a consensus price target of $49.67, suggesting a potential upside of 65.78%. Joint has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.16%. Given Joint’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Joint is more favorable than Apollo Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Medical and Joint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Medical 3.95% 11.00% 6.09% Joint 2.81% 9.35% 3.32%

Summary

Apollo Medical beats Joint on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Medical

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients in California. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Joint

(Get Free Report)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.